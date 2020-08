Khartoum — The court trying the member of the defunct regime, Hajj Atta Al Manan announced that it will be held today, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after the prosecution submitted a request to to interrogate a number of witnesses who were not interrogated due to the Corona pandemic and for the announcement of the second investigator who was absent due to health conditions.

The next session was scheduled for next Wednesday, August 19, 2020.