Khartoum — The planning Team of the UNITAMS, currently on a visit to the country, get acquainted with the efforts being exerted by the Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-integration Commission (DDR).

The delegation which met, Wednesday, the DDR Commissioner, Maj-General, Abdul Rahman Abdulhamid explained its mission in Sudan during the coming period.

The UNITAMAS delegation briefed on the DDR role towards the different demobilized of the regular forces.