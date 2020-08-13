Sudan: Saudi FM Affirms His Country's Support to Sudan

12 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal Bin Farhan on Wednesday, affirmed his country's support to Sudan to make a success the Transitional Period.

Farhan , addressing the inaugural session of Sudan's Friends Conference which is hosted by Saudi Arabia through video conference, with the participation of 25 country and organization said his country commends the US efforts to remove Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism which is considered a basic factor for making asuccess the economic reforms.

He underlined that the realization of peace in Sudan, is connected directly, to the realization of development, lauding the Transitional Government efforts, despite, the economic challenges and COVID-19.

The Saudi minister affirmed the necessity for continuation of support to Sudan by the partners to implement the economic reforms on the right time.

"Supporting Sudan at the present time is an important investment; and the Kingdom will do its utmost so that brotherly Sudan assumes its natural place at the forefront of the Arab countries, the African neighborhood and the countries of the world" He concluded.

