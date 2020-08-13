Sudan-UNAMID Joint Workshop to Be Held Thursday and Friday

Khartoum — The Joint workshop between the Government of Sudan and the UNAMID on the Protection of Civilians and the transfer of the civilian's protection to the Sudan, will be held in Salam Rotana Hotel during next, Thursday and Friday.

The workshop will be addressed by the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador, Omar Manis, Minister of Interior, Lt-General, Al-Terrifi Idriss and the UNAMID Chief.

The workshop will review a number of work papers prepared by the concerned ministries and institutions.