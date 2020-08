Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah received, Wednesday, from the Algerian President, Abdul Magid Tobon congratulating him on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

The Algerian President wished Sudan and its people more progress, prosperity and stability.

He affirmed strengthening of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries to serve the interests and aspirations of the Sudanese and Algerian people.