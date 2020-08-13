Sudan's Friends Forum Held in Riyadh

Khartoum — The Sudan's Friends Forum which is hosted by Saudi Arabia held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh through video conference with the participation of 25 country and organization.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince, Faisal Bin Farhan who addressed the inaugural session affirmed his country's support to the stability in Sudan.

Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk said maintaining peace and building strong basis for Sudan's economy are top priorities of his government.

The forum aims at supporting negotiation process and invitation of all the disputed parties to negotiate to realize peace as well as, mobilization of economic support to Sudan.

The meeting was chaired by the Saudi Foreign Minister with the participation of Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk and the South Sudan State as the Guest of Honour , represented by the Foreign Minister, Bartechea Wani and the Advisor of the President of South Sudan, the Chief Mediator, Tot Galwak.

Parties to the negotiations, in Juba Peace Talks, the Chairman of the Revolutionary Front, Dr. Al-Hadi Idriss and the Head of the Sudan Army Liberation Movement, Arko Meni Menawi, are also, participated in the forum.