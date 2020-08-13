Sudan: Mufrah Meets Islamic Council

Khartoum — Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Nasr Edeen Mufrah Ahmed received, Wednesday, delegation of the Islamic Council for South Sudan led by Sheikh, Abdulla Al-Amin.

The minister, during the meeting, affirmed his ministry's full cooperation with the council to develop the endowment and transfer the Sudanese experience in this connection, besides, training the South Sudanese cadres in Daawa (Islamic Call).

He called for the reactivation of the Joint Cooperation agreement signed by the two sides.