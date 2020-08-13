South Africa: Eskom Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding

Due to an increase in generation unit breakdowns, Eskom is today implementing Stage 2 load shedding.

Stage 2 load shedding kicked off at 8am and is expected to continue until 10pm tonight.

"This load shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns during the night and early hours of the morning," said the power utility on Thursday.

Eskom said the delay of the return to service of two units at Duvha and Tutuka and the breakdowns of four units at Kriel, Tutuka and Kendal have resulted in the need for load shedding today.

"These units removed more than 2 000MW of capacity from the system. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service."

Eskom said if generating plants continue to perform at low levels of reliability and there are unplanned breakdowns, this could result in a change in the load shedding stage at short notice.

Meanwhile, there is a high possibility that stage 2 load shedding may be escalated to stage 3 for the evening peak.

"This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the weekend. We urge the public to continue reducing electricity usage to help us minimise load shedding," said Eskom.