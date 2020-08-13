Zimbabwe: Police Dismiss Moyo's Social Media Claims

Rogue elements in society who are peddling falsehoods on social media to cause alarm and despondency in the country will be flushed out, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has said.

This comes as fugitive former minister Professor Jonathan Moyo claimed on micro-blogging platform Twitter that police officers in Plumtree were defying orders from their superiors and supporting illegal protests.

In a statement, Asst Comm Nyathi said they have since launched investigations to flush out rogue elements who are peddling false information aimed at causing alarm and despondency in the country.

He urged the public to be wary of these misleading posts.

"The ZRP dismisses the social media post by Professor Jonathan Moyo in connection with alleged defying of instructions at ZRP Plumtree by police officers. The post is false and should be dismissed with the contempt which it deserves.

"The public is urged to be careful of the misleading posts which are circulating on social media as they do not portray the true picture on the ground.

"No to falsehoods". The ZRP is now conducting investigations to flush out rogue elements who are giving false information in order to cause alarm and despondency in the country," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Last month, security services also warned members of the public who are using social media platforms and "cellphone numbers with foreign codes" to desist from to peddling hatred and violence, including generating messages that are ostensibly meant to divide security forces.

Asst Comm Nyathi was quoted as saying investigations to fish out the "dubious characters" behind the "unsolicited messages" were underway.

"Security forces, especially the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, have noted with concern recent social media postings urging members to disregard lawful orders, commands and instructions given by their commanders while performing duty.

"The unsolicited messages are meant to cause alarm, despondency and divide the security services in the performance of their constitutional responsibilities. While investigations are in progress, the security services are therefore strongly warning these dubious characters who are even using cell phone numbers with foreign codes to peddle hatred and incite violence among Zimbabweans," he said

Security services, he added, will continue to resolutely enforce Covid-19 regulations to protect Zimbabweans from the deadly pandemic.