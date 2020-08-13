Malawi: Chakwera Moans MCP Loyalist Dinala

13 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Memory Chatonda and Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre — President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has described Malawi Congress Party (MCP) loyalist the late Roseby Dinala as a woman of passion, action and positive reaction to the country's development.

In his Eulogy at St Columba CCAP Church on Wednesday, the Malawi leader said Dinala's attributes were necessitated by her unwavering loyalty to MCP which she served for almost 57 years with dedication.

"She was the first long-serving member who joined Malawi Congress Party years back. When the party was in opposition for almost 22 years, she never defected to the ruling parties despite seeing her fellows joining them.

"This was the case because she held strongly her allegiances to MCP. Her passion, loyalty and commitment were catalyst for strengthening Malawi Congress Party," he said.

The Malawi leader, therefore, said the death of Dinala calls for celebration as she has left a strong legacy which can hardly be forgotten under any circumstances.

"Today, we are moaning Dinala because she is not with us physically but on a lighter note, her death marks the celebration of her life because of what she has left to MCP and Malawi at large.

"I, therefore, urge each one of us to emulate what Dinala did and also cling to Christ Jesus for renewal of spiritual being," said Chakwera reiterating that Dinala was a true serving member of CCAP.

Dinala, popularly known as Mai Dinala, passed on at the age of 82. She was one of the Malawians who welcomed the country's founding President Hastings Kamuzu Banda at Chileka Airport in 1958.

Dinala was laid to rest at Chitawira Cemetery in the commercial capital Blantyre where hundreds of people flocked to pay their last respect.

Born on August 8, 1938 from Mbulumbuzi in Chiradzulu, she is survived by seven children, 29 grand children and 28 great grand children.

