Namibia: School Disciplines Pupil After Spitting Spree

Ongwediva — A grade 11 learner at the Mupewa Combined School in Oshikuku, who is alleged to had gone on a spitting spree after being in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case last month, will be hauled before a disciplinary hearing today.

School principal Steven Nelumbu said a disciplinary hearing will be held in order to map the way forward for the concerned learner.

"The school management, school board, the parents and the learner will meet tomorrow to constitute a disciplinary hearing and see the way forward," said Nelumbu.

Nelumbu said the learner's actions were reckless and serious and had left both the learners and parents traumatised.

Nelumbu said even the parents whose children who were in a different class group from the concerned learner had pulled their children out of school because of fear of possible contamination at the school.

Besides the fear, the learner's behaviour also caused the school a considerable amount of money to disinfect the premises, which was not budgeted for.

"We had to disinfect the school before classes could resume and that cost us money because it was not budgeted for," said Nelumbu.

The learner towards the end of last month allegedly spat on the desks and door handles in the classroom. His behaviour followed the suspension of classes pending his Covid-19 results.

Nelumbu said the learner presented his 'negative' results to the school after having received them on 3 August. The learners resumed school on 4 August and are now currently busy with mock examinations.

"Classes for the affected group resumed on 4 August and our learners are now currently busy with the mock exams," said Nelumbu.

Nelumbu cautioned the learners not to take Covid-19 lightly. "This was a lesson for the school, and we urge all of us to adhere to the regulations. This is a serious pandemic and we should not make jokes about it because it has serious repercussions," said Nelumbu.