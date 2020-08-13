Eritrea: Support to Disadvantaged Families

12 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — Residents of the administrative areas of Bada, Buya, Engel-Ela, Engel and Bordoli, Gelalo sub-zone in the Southern Red Sea region, as well as members of the Eritrean Defense Forces in the areas extended food items worth 17 thousand and 500 Nakfa to disadvantaged families.

Similarly members of the Eritrean Defense Forces in Ghinda sub-zone extended 7 thousand and 500 Nakfa in support of disadvantaged citizens while Ms. Elsa Russom, resident in the UK, extended 10 thousand Nakfa to 25 disadvantaged families.

In related news a number of house owners inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from four months until the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.

