Eritrea: More Financial and Material Support

12 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren/Mendefera — Financial and material support was extended to war disabled veterans as well as disadvantaged families in Anseba and Southern Regions.

Accordingly, the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association branch in Anseba Region extended financial support to 364 members in the nine sub zones of the region. The report further indicated that 322 thousand 800 Nakfa was extended to disadvantaged families in Dekemhare-Dembezan, Adi-Tekelezan sub zone and another 5 thousand in Adi-Golagul.

Similarly, the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association branch in the Southern Region extended financial support to 11 families of its members and food item support was extended to 77 families in Safira administrative area.

Likewise, the National Association of Citizens with Intellectual and Developmental Disability on its part extended material support to 32 members in Mendefera sub zone and 146 thousand Nakfa was distributed to families of the martyrs in Adi-Gawul.

In related news, a number of nationals in Adi-Tekelezan, Adi-Keih and Mendefera sub zones have decided that the families renting their houses to live free of rental payments.

