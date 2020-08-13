Sierra Leone: MP Boosts 752 Exams Candidates

Member of Parliament representing Constituency 131, Hon. Mohamed Sheriff Rahman-Coker yesterday provided examination materials to pupils that would be writing both the Basic Education Certification Examinations (BECE) and the West Africa Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE) in various schools across his constituency.

The items, according to the Member of Parliament, include mathematical sets, calculators, 2B pencils and pens to each of 752 pupils.

Hon. Rahman-Coker said education is an investment for personal and national development, the foundation of moral regeneration, a revival of the people, as well as a strong pillar for the nation's industries.

He said without quality education a nation cannot get the much-needed manpower for socio-economic advancement.

He called on students to take advantage of the materials and support the initiative, noting that the introduction of the government's flagship programme marked the beginning of free quality education in Sierra Leone.

He urged the BECE candidates to study hard and make it to the senior school in order for them to receive more donations.

He also urged the WASSCE candidates to take advantage of the gesture because education is paramount.

He said the selection of the pupils was done by the Aberdeen Education Group and other stakeholders across his constituency.

One of beneficiaries, Kaday A. Kamara of the Government Secondary Technical School, commended the MP for the gesture, stating that her parent could not afford to purchase a scientific calculator for her to take the upcoming WASSCE examinations.

"Most of us cannot afford the materials because our parent are poor but now that the MP has done his best to provide us with these materials to take our upcoming examinations, we accept them in good faith and we urge him to do more. We promise to do our best and pass the exams and we will not let him and our parent down," she said.