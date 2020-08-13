Sierra Leone: Alleged Human Trafficker Committed to High Court

11 August 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

One David Jackson, a 22 years old man has been sent to the High Court for trial after making several appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of the Pademba Road Court No.3 for alleged human trafficking.

The accused was before the court on two count charges of child stealing contrary to Section 56 of the Larceny Act of 1961 and human trafficking, contrary to Section 29 2(2) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Act of 2005.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 9939, alleges that the accused on Saturday, 27 June,2020, at No.22 Gate Saffa Drive, Lumley, stole eleven years old boy, Alhaji Turay and took him to Big Market at Wallace Johnson street Freetown.

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff stated that upon all the evidence he had gathered so far, he had no option but to commit the matter to the High Court for further trail.

Detective Police Sergeant 18318 Jabbie attached at the Family Support Unit, Central Police Division, testified in court that she recognised the accused and recalled on the 27th of June, 2020.

She said while on duty, a case of human trafficking was made against the accused and that he and Sergeant 9720 Kargbo ST. went to the scene of crime for further investigation and arrested the accused.

She said on the same date she obtained voluntary caution statement from the complainant and the victim.

She said on the 8 of July he charged the accused with the offence of child stealing and human trafficking, witnessed by 9720 Kargbo ST.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.