Sierra Leone: Pastor Granted Le20 Million Bail for Wounding

One Joseph Abdul Massah, a Pastor, was on Monday, 10th August, granted bail by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.1 for alleged wounding.

The accused person is primarily being investigated on two counts of Wounding with intent and Assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 47 of the Offenses Against the Persons Act of 1861.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent, Ibrahim S. Mansaray, alleges that the accused person on Wednesday, 8th April, 2020, at No.1 Regent Road, Lumley in Freetown, wounded and assaulted the complainant, Elvis Daniel Morgan.

Giving evidence in court, Elvis Daniel Morgan, a military officer, said he knew the accused person as his neighbour and recalled on the date in question.

He testified that on that fateful day he was inside his house playing with his phone when he overheard the accused abusing her mother, adding that he immediately came out and cautioned him to stop.

The military officer told the court that they were arguing when the accused took a spoon and hit him on his head, and that he felt bad after the incident.

The prosecution asked for the matter to be adjourned for the complainant to continue his testimony.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bonnie granted bail to the accused in the sum of Le20, 000 million Leones, one surety who must produce national identity card and must be resident in Freetown.

She further ordered that the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Master and Register.

The matte was adjourned to the 19th August, 2020.