Malawi: 2 Covid-19 Positive Inmates Escape Nkhata Bay Prison

13 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Peter Botha

Nkhata Bay Prison on Wednesday arrested two coronavirus (Covid-19) positive inmates who had escaped from the facility's isolation unit.

In an interview, Nkhata Bay Prison spokesperson Mac Donald Migolo said the two were arrested within 100 yards from the facility.

He said one of the escapees was transferred from Karonga Prison while the other one was a robbery suspect brought in by Nkhata Bay Police.

Over the past four weeks, about 28 officers and inmates at the facilitiy tested positive for Covid-19.

The district has registered 173 Covid-19 cases with two deaths.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.