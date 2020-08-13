Malawi: 2 Covid-19 Positive Inmates Escape Nkhata Bay Prison

Nkhata Bay Prison on Wednesday arrested two coronavirus (Covid-19) positive inmates who had escaped from the facility's isolation unit.

In an interview, Nkhata Bay Prison spokesperson Mac Donald Migolo said the two were arrested within 100 yards from the facility.

He said one of the escapees was transferred from Karonga Prison while the other one was a robbery suspect brought in by Nkhata Bay Police.

Over the past four weeks, about 28 officers and inmates at the facilitiy tested positive for Covid-19.

The district has registered 173 Covid-19 cases with two deaths.