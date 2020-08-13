Liberia: CSOs Want Review of Loan Agreements, Grant Received By Government - Petitioned Lawmakers

Groups of Civil Society organizations calling itself "Coalition for Legislative Advocacy" have petitioned the Liberian legislature to setup a committee of experts to conduct an independent review of all loans and grants received by the Government of Liberia including the legality of acquisition and usage in the fight against the Coronavirus.

The CSOs said "We believe this will increase public confidence and erase speculation of unlawfulness, secrecy, corruption and misappropriation of public monies."

The group headed by IREDD said that the Legislature as direct representatives of the people must work to ensure transparency and accountability which are core elements of good governance imbedded in the fight against the Coronavirus;

Christopher K. Seeton reading the petition on the grounds of the Capitol Building said "Whereas; the Government of Liberia has invoked both the Public Health Law and a State of Emergency including limiting public movements and gatherings, limiting business hours, closing schools and religious centers amongst others, as measures to help curtail the spread for the disease

Whereas; the Liberian economy has experience a direct hit as a result of the virus and tax revenue is expected to decline for the foreseeable future;

Whereas; the Government of Liberia has announced the implementation of measures to help stimulate the economy and mitigate the negative impact of the virus on the population;

Whereas; the World Health Organization and other multinational financial institutions continue to work with the Government in eradicating the virus from the country;

Whereas; the Constitution of Liberia provides at Article 34 (d)(iii) that "(iii) No loans shall be raised by the Government on behalf of the Republic or guarantees given for any public institution or authority otherwise than by or under the authority of a legislative enactment;"

Whereas; reports from verified and credible sources including media institutions narrates that the Government of Liberia continues to acquire loans for the purpose of fighting the Coronavirus disease, it goes on to say that the International Monetary Funds, the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank have approved loans in this respect and even disbursed millions to the Government;

Whereas; the Liberian public including Lawmakers such as Representative Samuel Ender, Senators Saah Joseph and Abraham Darius Dillon have raised series of concerns over the methodology used for acquisition and execution of these loan agreements"

Their petition was received by Montserrado County District four Lawmaker, Rustonlyn Dennis who chairs House's Committee on Claims and Petition promising to do onwards submission to the plenary of the House of Representatives for decision.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

