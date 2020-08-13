Gambia: Court Sentences 39 People for Violating Curfew, Regulation On Face Mask Wearing

12 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia Police Force said on Wednesday a Court sentenced 28 individuals to a fine of D5000 each in default to serve 6 months' imprisonment for violating the curfew ordered by the Gambia Government.

A media statement issued by the Police reads: "A total of 39 people arrested by the Police Anti-Crime Unit has been convicted and sentenced to various fines for violations of the Public Health (Dangerous and Infectious Disease) Protection Regulation 2020."

"Out of the total 28 individuals were convicted for violating the curfew and were sentenced to a fine of D5000 each in default to serve 6 months' imprisonment."

The Police added 11 other people were convicted for violating the Compulsory Facemask wearing Regulation and sentenced to a fine of D1000 each in default to serve 2 weeks' imprisonment.

They added: "We continue to encourage the public to adhere to regulations."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.