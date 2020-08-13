Gambia: Court Sentences 39 People for Violating Curfew, Regulation On Face Mask Wearing

Gambia Police Force said on Wednesday a Court sentenced 28 individuals to a fine of D5000 each in default to serve 6 months' imprisonment for violating the curfew ordered by the Gambia Government.

A media statement issued by the Police reads: "A total of 39 people arrested by the Police Anti-Crime Unit has been convicted and sentenced to various fines for violations of the Public Health (Dangerous and Infectious Disease) Protection Regulation 2020."

"Out of the total 28 individuals were convicted for violating the curfew and were sentenced to a fine of D5000 each in default to serve 6 months' imprisonment."

The Police added 11 other people were convicted for violating the Compulsory Facemask wearing Regulation and sentenced to a fine of D1000 each in default to serve 2 weeks' imprisonment.

They added: "We continue to encourage the public to adhere to regulations."