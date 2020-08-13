Gambia: Government Amends Regulations On Markets, Shopping Areas

12 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

President Adama Barrow in consultation with COVID-19 experts at The Ministry of Health has on Wednesday amended the Regulations governing markets throughout The Gambia.

In a press release issued by Ebrima G. Sankareh, The Gambia Government Spokesperson indicates that effective tomorrow, Thursday, 13th August 2020, the following restrictions shall be operational and should now supersede all previous restrictions governing the opening and closing of markets and shopping outlets in The Gambia.

These Regulations may be cited as Restrictions on Markets and Shopping Areas Emergency Powers (Amendment) Regulations, 2020

The press release stated that a person trading in food products in any market shall open for business only between the hours of 6:00 am and 2:00 pm each day and a person trading in non-food products in any market shall open for business only between the hours of 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Regulation 3 (1) of the Principal Regulations is amended by substituting it with following new sub-regulation.

"(1) Except those exempted under sub-regulation (2), all non-food retail outlets located outside of markets throughout The Gambia, shall only be opened to the public between the hours of 6:00 am and 3:00 pm." It stated

However, all markets throughout The Gambia shall remain close on Sundays for routine cleansing and fumigation. The closures do not affect food vendors or shops outside the markets.

The release indicates that President Barrow wishes to thank the business community for its compliance and Gambians for their perseverance during this very difficult period as his government continues to explore all possibilities to mitigate and contain the effects of the COVID-19 virus in The Gambia.

This new amendment came into effect to ease the burden on a cross-section of the business community following their total closure last week.

"Accordingly, President Barrow urges all businesses and members of the public to continue complying with these new regulations, by always face masking, hand washing and adhering to strict social distancing. Citizens and residents are reminded that the 10:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew remains in place," the press release stated.

Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper.

