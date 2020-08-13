Liberia: Confirmed - Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor Tests Positive for Covid-19

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has obtained a medical referral note that confirmed Liberia's Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The document, copy of which is in the possession of FrontPage Africa and signed by Health Minister Dr. Wilhemina Jallah states that based on the advice of the Vice President's doctor, the Incident Management Team was granting her permission to seek medication abroad.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Vice President announced that she was flown out of the country to seek additional medical care at a specialist hospital in Accra, Ghana.

According to a Press Release from the Office of the Vice President, VP Howard-Taylor was earlier admitted at the Aspen Medical Facility, in Sinkor, Monrovia, on Friday August 7, 2020, due to respiratory complications.

Having favorably responded to treatment and the state of her health stabilized, it was advised that the Vice President seeks further medical attention at a more advanced facility with specialty in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory ailments.