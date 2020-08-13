Sudan: Cabinet Assures Establishment of East Sudan Commission

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk reviewed, Wednesday, a number of topics included in its agenda.

Minister of Culture and Information and the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih said in press statements that the meeting heard to security briefing on the incidents that took place recently in Port Sudan, Halfa Al-Gadida and the situation in Eastern Sudan presented by the Minister of Interior, LT-General, Al-Terrifi Idriss.

Faisal said the Minister of Local Government, Dr. Yousef Adam Al-Dhai has presented a report on the continuous contacts with the Wali of theed Sea State and the measures taken , in this connection, including the declaration of the comprehensive curfew on Port Sudan.

He said the Cabinet assured the necessity for establishment of Commission for East Sudan to work for development issues, stability, social peace and the provision of basic services or the citizens.

The minister said the cabinet also briefed by the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas on the situation of the River Nile flood for 2020, where, the minister expected heavy floods, this year.

"The ministers were also, briefed on the preparations for the Sudan Secondary School certificate exam which will be held during the coming month, by the Minister of Education, Prof. Mohammed Al-Amin Al-Tom who pointed out to the Ministry's readiness to hold the exams on the et time" Faisal indicated.

On the external examination centers the minister said all the procedures completed to send the examination papers and the observers to these centers, except, Saudi Arabia and Chad, due to the shutting down of the airports.