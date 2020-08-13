Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Appreciates Sudan's Friends Efforts to Lift Its Name From Terrorist List

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King, Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, his Council of Ministers and H.H the Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal Bin Farhan for hosting the 9th Sudan Friends Conference.

This came when Dr. Hamdouk addressed, Wednesday, the inaugural session of the video conference- Sudan Friends Conference which hosted by the capital Saudi of Riyadh, in the presence of the Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Tayshi, the Saudi Foreign Minister, H.H Prince, Faisal Bin Farhan, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Heba Mohammed Ali, Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lena Al-Sheikh, Prime Ministers's Advisor for Peace, Dr. Gumaa Kunda, in addition to, the Advisor of the President of the State of South Sudan for Security Affairs, the South Sudan Chief Mediator, Tot Galwak, the South Sudan Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Beatrice Wani and participation of 25 country and international institutions.

Dr. Hamdouk pointed out that the government, during the coming days, will celebrate the First anniversary of signing the Political Charter and the Constitutional Declaration which formed the Transitional Government that will shoulder the responsibility of leading Sudan and its people to the right track.

He thanked the participants in the conference, who are meeting today, not only as Sudan's friends but as partners.

The prime Minister revealed the big challenges facing the government of the Transitional Government, top of which, the economic crisis and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He explained that the the completion of the structures f the transitional authority is progressing well, pointing out that all the 18 Sudanese states, are now, administered by civil governors, a matter that, reflects the commitment to the Political Declaration of the Revolution and the Constitutional Document.

Dr. Hamadouk revealed the ongoing consultations to form the Transitional Legislative Council which will be responsible for the performance of the executive authority.

"Great efforts are being exerted to achieve progress in the bilateral negotiations with the United States to lift Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism and we appreciate the support of the Friends of Sudan in making this process swift and successful." He indicated.

He affirmed the Transitional Government keenness to reach a comprehensive and just peace in all parts of the country, adding that the economic reforms could not be reflected on everyday life of the Sudanese youth, women, workers, farmers, the homeless, the refugees and the displaced, unless the gun is silenced and the war ended.