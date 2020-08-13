Sudan: Farhan - Kingdom Will Do Its Utmost to Support Sudan

12 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Saudi Foreign Minister, H.H Prince, Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud affirmed the Kingdom's full support for the success of the transitional government in Sudan.

The Saudi official addressing the inaugural session of the video conference- Sudan Friends, Wednesday, said "We are well- aware that the road to sustainable peace, development and prosperity in Sudan is fraught with challenges and difficulties.

The Saudi Foreign Minister stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of Sudan and the independence of its decision and addressing the root causes of the conflict.

He welcomed the peace partners, stressing the need to be responsible before this historic opportunity to achieve security, justice and sustainable peace.

He called for giving top priority to the national interest over any differences or conflicts.

Farhan said his country will do its utmost to assist Sudan.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

