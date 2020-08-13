Sudan Expresses Adherence to Comprehensive Agreement On Filling and Operation Renaissance Dam

12 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk chaired, Wednesday, the joint meeting of the Higher Committee for Negotiations on Renaissance Dam and the Sudanese Negotiation Team.

The meeting deliberated thoroughly, on the progress of the negotiation process and the developments it witnessed during the recent weeks.

The meeting expressed full support to the negotiation team and approved a number of political and diplomatic measures to strengthen the negotiators to maintain the national interests.

Dr. Hamdouk stressed adherence to reaching comprehensive and binding agreement on the first filling and operation the dam, in addition to, the future projects considering that, no alternative, but the negotiation track between the three countries to solve the pending issues.

