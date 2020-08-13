Sudan: Finance Minister Lauds Saudi Continuous Support to Sudan

12 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Heba Mohammed Ali has commended the Saudi Kingdom for its continuous support to the Government of the glorious December Revolution.

The minister addressing the video conference-Sudan's Friends Conference, currently on session in Riyadh, said the Kingdom has been one f the major supporters of Sudan, lauding all the partners and friends for their effective and positive roles supporting the realization of peace and the success of the transitional period.

The minister said the government gives top priority to the realization of peace, adding that the government exerts utmost efforts with the armed struggle movement to reach sustainable peace.

"Peace is important stage for economic stability and development and the government will spare no effort to achieve it" she stressed.

The minister thanked the brothers, in South Sudan State for hosting and sponsoring Sudanese Peace talks.

The Minister said the transitional government inherited heavy burden from the ousted regime, a collapsed economy and constrained by a $ 60 billion debt and international sanctions that hindering the growth of the national economy.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.