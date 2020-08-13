Tanzania: Be Vigilant Against Bribery, Prime Minister Tells Pccb

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to exercise extra vigilance against corrupt candidates crooking the public for political gains.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directives yesterday while inaugurating a new building for the PCCB Intelligence Unit in Dodoma, saying Tanzanians should use their democratic right to elect leaders of their choice.

He directed PCCB to use the office for collecting intelligence information linked to candidates, political parties and individuals suspected of indulging in corrupt practices during election.

"We are all aware of the General Election slated for October 28 this year, the anti-graft agency has full responsibility for ensuring that there will be no corruption throughout the process," he said.

The premier commended PCCB for deliberate efforts of dealing with politicians who were suspected to have engaged in bribery during the primaries for nomination processes, asking them to continue with the same working spirit.

"I would also like to remind my fellow politicians who are seeking to be elected, to avoid corruption before, during and after election, we don't have to use money on buying leadership positions," he noted.

Mr Majaliwa also commended the efforts by the President's Office Public Services Management and Good Governance and PCCB on fighting corruption within and outside the government.

The move, according to the prime minister, has helped in monitoring and control of public funds as well as sealing tax evasion hence the increase in government collection and revenues.

"But it is crucial for the bureau to continue investigating expenditures of public funds if they are in line with value for money in all projects," he noted.

"President John Magufuli has managed to restore public trust and confidence of Tanzanians to civil servants due to the increased accountability; it is true that we have managed to reduce corruption practices in our country," added the Prime Minister.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa hailed PCCB for the ongoing efforts of recovering money from investigations conducted in various Agriculture Marketing Cooperative Societies (Amcos), noting this could be a proof for the good job that the bureau has been doing.

"There have been different operations that resulted into recovery of money for cashew nuts and sesame in Lindi, Mtwara, Simiyu, Coast Region before it was undertaken in all regions across the country," he said.

The event was attended by among others, the Minister of State, President's Office Public Services Management and Good Governance George Mkuchika, the deputy Minister Dr Marry Mwanjelwa and PCCB Director General Brig Gen John Mbungo.

Others were the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Charles Kichere, Permanent Secretary State House Dr Moses Kusiluka, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Dr Binilith Mahenge and other senior government officers.