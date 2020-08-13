Tanzania: Simba to Start Pre-Season Monday

CHAMPIONS Simba are scheduled to re-group for pre - season next week, as the giants seek to maintain shape for the 2020/21 Premier League that kicks off next month.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) recently unveiled that the top flight league will kick off on September 6th this year. It will be preceded by the league's curtain raiser -- Community Shield to be staged on August 28th this year.

Simba will take on Namungo FC in the Community Shield encounter to be staged at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

The Msimbazi Reds won the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) after a 2-1 victory over Namungo at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Katavi last month.

According to the report posted on the club's social media network, Simba will move into camp on Monday. They will also be preparing for the forthcoming CAF Champions League assignments.

After completing the season majestically, in which they won treble, Simba players got a two week rest, while the club leadership continue working round the clock, searching for the perfect players to strengthen the squad.

In the just concluded season, Simba won the league title for third consecutive season, lifted ASFC as well as the Community Shield.

In another development, Simba are reported to be preparing to swoop on Kenyan international defender Joseph Okumu as part of the club effort to reinforce their squad ahead of next season's CAF Champions League. The 23-year-old centre back, currently plies his trade in Sweden's top-tier club with IF Elfsborg.

Okumu cut his teeth at Chemelil Sugar and has since enjoyed stints at Free State Stars in South Africa, and Real Monarchs in the US. Simba who have the service of Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata are also been linked with Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango.