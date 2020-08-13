Malawi: Chakwera Eulogises Mai Dinala - She Was a Pillar of MCP

13 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

President Lazarus Chakwera paid tribute to Roseby Dinala, popularly known as Mai Dinala, describing her a as one of the pillars of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as her funeral service was held in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Mai Dinala died on Tuesday at Blantyre Adventist Hospital, three days after celebrating her 82nd birthday. She was an MCP diehard since 1964.

"Some political parties have started and gone but the Malawi Congress Party stands. Her passing is devastating to the family, to the party and to the nation," said Chakwera, who together with the First Lady Monica, graced the church service at St Columba CCAP.

In his eulogy, Chakwera stressed that Mai Dinala stood by MCP through thick and thin and was not an opportunist politician and he was having difficulties in eulogising her because "when death strikes wisdom disappears."

Chakwera said Mai Dinala never left MCP even when she may not have been happy about some things.

"She was a pillar of the party who always stood firm," said Chakwera.

"When we talk of loyalty, we talk of Mai Dinala as she understood the principles. At a time when people were being castigated for being MCP she stood firm. When some of her friends were leaving she stood strong."

Then President added: "Some of her friends were given houses but she didn't know why she never benefited, regardless she was never disappointed and didn't leave the party."

Chakwera acknowledged Dinala was struggling but her faith was unwavering to pressure to change allegiance.

He pointed out three things; passion, action and real action saying if all Malawians had such attributes, the country would not be the same.

Born on August 8 1937, Dinala is survived by four daughters, three sons, 27 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

