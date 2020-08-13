Kenya: Ngong Forest Land Titles Processed Before Degazettement, MPs Told

12 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samwel Owino

Investigations into the 132 acres grabbed land in Ngong Forest took a new turn Wednesday after it emerged that the titles were processed even before the land was degazetted by former minister Francis Lotodo.

The National Assembly Environment committee heard that the titles were processed between 1994 and 1996, way before Mr Lotodo degazetted the parcel in 1998.

The environment committee chaired by Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, which is investigating the alleged grabbing of the forest land following a petition filed in the National Assembly, yesterday made a visit to the area, where they were informed of the new development.

Residents of Royal Park, Sun Valley I and II, Lang'ata Gardens, Lang'ata View Gardens and Forest Edge estates petitioned Parliament following an announcement by Mr Tobiko that the estates were built on grabbed forest land.

Kenya Forest Service Chief Surveyor Evans Kegode said the move was illegal.

"The titles for the land that Sun Valley II and Sun Valley III, Royal Palace and Royal Estates occupy were processed between 1994 and 1996, way before degazettement, which was done in 1998. This is illegal."

