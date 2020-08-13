South Africa: Police From Flying Squad Saved a Woman Victim From Hijackers

press release

Police from Benoni Flying Squad were patrolling on the R23 Pretoria Road at about 20h10, on Wednesday 12 August 2020, when they noticed a woman inside the vehicle that is being pushed by two men.

Police became suspicious and approached the vehicle. The suspects started firing some shots at police and police retaliated. The suspects stopped and ran into a field.

One suspect was shot and a firearm was recovered from the suspect. The suspect was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. The other suspect fled.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hijacked by the suspects.

Gauteng police management commended the police officers who acted swiftly to save the woman from the hijackers.

Gauteng police will continue to serve and protect the inhabitants of the province, particularly women and children.