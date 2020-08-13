South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Places Director-General of PSC On Precautionary Suspension

12 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Dr Dovhani Mamphiswana, Director-General of the Public Service Commission, on precautionary suspension.

The President informed the Director-General on Thursday, 06 August 2020 that the suspension, with full pay, takes effect immediately.

The President's suspension of the Director-General does not in any way constitute a judgment on the part of the President.

This is a precautionary suspension in terms of the Disciplinary Code and Procedures for Members of the Senior Management Services (SMS) contained in Chapter 7 of the SMS Handbook for the public service.

In terms of a Presidential Minute dated 27 February 2020, the President delegated to the Minister of Public Service and Administration the power to investigate if there was any improper conduct during the filling of a vacancy within the Department.

A report on the investigation was presented to the President in his capacity as the Executive Authority designated by law to deal with career incidents, including disciplinary matters, pertaining to Directors-General.

The report submitted to the President has recommended that the President institute formal disciplinary action against Dr Mamphiswana.

The President subsequently advised the Director-General of his intention to place him on precautionary suspension.

Following written representations by Dr Mamphiswana, the President decided to proceed with the precautionary suspension.

The President has, in terms of Section 42A(3)(a) and relevant provisions of the Public Service Act, delegated to the Minister for Public Service and Administration the power to:

Initiate disciplinary processes against the Director-General in terms of the Disciplinary Code applicable to heads of department as envisaged in Chapter 7 of the SMS Handbook;

Deal with all matters pertaining to the disciplinary hearing and its outcome, including, but not limited to - in the event of a guilty finding at the hearing - the implementation of the sanction pronounced by the chairperson at the hearing.

