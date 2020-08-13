South Africa: Ottoshoop Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Positive Case

press release

All communities being serviced by the Ottoshoop police station are advised that this police station is currently temporarily closed again due to one of its members having tested positive for the Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will now be operating from a mobile Community Service Centre placed in front of the police station.

The old police station contact details will not be working during the temporary closure however, police can be reached at this number: 082 375 5032.

The police station building is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed once the station is operational again.