Malawi: ACB to Probe Macra Over Stench of Corruption

13 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Corruption-busting body has confirmed that it will investigate Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) over allegations of corruption during the reign of top boss Godfrey Redson Itaye.

Nyasa Times has been consistently reporting that Itaye was at the center of top level corruption including awarding dubious contracts to his own parents in laws and is also alleged to have pocketed $150 thousand dollars bribe from Agilis International, a firm contracted to upgrade the controversial CIRMS well known as ' spy' machine.

ACB Director-General Reyneck Matemba confirmed the investigations will commence and that it has also been moved by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to probe the organisation in relation to suspected looting of close to K1 billion.

The allegations include the withdraw of K10 million, between January and June 2020, without supporting documents, that is purported to have been shared among the regulator's managers.

In a letter dated August 11, 2020, HRDC also questions a K750 million ($1 million) payment to a firm known as AGLIS. The machine allegedly did not need any upgrade.

"It is alleged that the machine is working properly and did not need any upgrade. However, management and AGLIS are suspected to have conspired so that AGLIS would indicate that there was need for an upgrade and were then paid $1 million.

"Subsequently, no upgrade was done and Macra was not repaid the money. It is alleged that the money was shared between some Macra staff members and AGLIS," reads the HRDC letter in part.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence confirmed to have penned the letter, saying it was part of the organisation's whistle-blowing initiative that has seen the reporting to ACB of numerous maladministration conducts that took place during the Democratic Progressive Party-led administration.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.