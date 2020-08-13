Nigeria: NFF to Share N761 Million Relief Funds to League Bodies, Clubs

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved that $2m (N761m) relief funds to be shared across the various Clubs and governing bodies of the various Leagues as a booster for their preparation ahead of the 2020/2021 League Season.

The leagues are Nigeria Professional Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and the Nigeria Nationwide League.

In a communique released yesterday after the virtual meeting of the NFF Executive Committee, the total sum is made up of $1,000,000 (being FIFA's support for restarting the football season); $500,0000 (being FIFA's dedicated support for women's football); $300,000 (CAF's support to its Member Associations); $200,000 (NFF's support from Sponsors' Funds).

In the same vein, the NFF has also endorsed a proposal for the nomination of Senator Obinna Ogba to be appointed as the new Chairman of Nigeria's most important league, Nigeria National League (NNL).

Ogba is the Chairman, Senate Committee on sports and Ebonyi State Football Association president.

He will be replacing the late boss, Mr Chidi Offor Okenwa who died in April after spending several weeks over a protracted illness.

Senator Ogba is expected to work alongside the independent members of the NNL board with the newly appointed Chief operating officer COO Emmanuel Adesanya.

The official announcement of his appointment is expected from the Nigeria Football house soonest according to our source.

Acting chairman of the NNL who is the independent vice chairman of the board Alhaji. Nasir Mohammed from Sokoto will handover the most important league seat to the new boss even as the NNL secretariat is said to have been relocated from the FIFA goal project office to the Zone 7 Wuse Glass House of the NFF former office in Abuja.