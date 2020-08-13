Liberia: LIS Wants Legislative History Rewritten

12 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

-writes 54th Legislature

The Director of the Legislative Information Service (LIS) Mr. B. McCarthy Weh, has written House Speaker Bhofal Chambers and Senate President Pro-Tempore, Albert Chie, calling for rewriting of the History of the Liberian Legislature and by extension, the Republic of Liberia.

"The LIS in June of 2017 invited Madam Munah Pelham-Youngblood to a roundtable dialogue on "writing/rewriting of the history of the Liberian Legislature and by extension the Republic of Liberia", the communication reads.

It recalled that as keynote speaker, the fallen lawmaker used the opportunity to launch what she referred to as "one of her signature undertakings", the history writing/rewriting project, and emphasized a compelling need for digitization of the Legislature and creation of a website for that body to provide public access to its records.

It said the late Representative Youngblood then vowed to seek support of her colleagues through written communication.

The communication continued that she also submitted a communication to the plenary of the House of Representatives the next session day immediately following the event, urging the House to own and sponsor such project under a legislative endeavor, but nothing much was heard of in that regard till her death.

"LIS respectfully informs you through this medium that LIS has written the House of Representatives, requesting it to make Rep. Youngblood's 'history writing/rewriting' quest a 'memorial legacy project' to be backed by digitization of the legislature."

It pleads with the Legislature to provide budgetary support, beginning this 2020/2021 fiscal year, as its implementation will legislatively memorialize her.

Director Weh intimated that the 54th Legislature in general and the legislative caucus of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) particularly must remember the late Representative Munah-Pelham Youngblood in a more meaningful way via the project, which was her wish.

He urged that the Legislature should do so in addition to the usual temporal but solemn pomp and pageantry as well as powerful eulogies that characterized her funeral and interment rites.

He narrated that to date, the legislature, inclusive of its archives and entire repository unit, is yet to be digitized and lacks operational website.

This has and continues to cause serious embarrassment for the institution as Liberians in and out of the country have expressed disappointments repeatedly in the legislature over failure to have this august body digitized in the past 14 years with just two years (out of the 14) of website services sponsored by USAID.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.