Liberia: Police Charge Woman in Husband's Murder

Barely two weeks after the suspicious death of the late John Yao Seshie in Pleebo, Maryland County, the Liberia National Policehavecharged the deceased's widow with Murder, awaiting trial.

The Liberia National Police detachment in Harper City charged Ms Catherine Seshie on Monday, August 10, 2020 with the crime, following preliminary investigation over the gruesome death of Mr. Seshie.

According to Police charge sheet, Ms. Seshie has been charged on several counts, including Tempering with Criminal Investigation, Criminal Physical Evidence and Murder.

Addressing a news conference in Harper on Monday, County Police Commander Jacob Kumah said Police found Ms. Seshie as a prime suspect for the death of her husband.

She is being detained at the Central Prison in Middlecex, awaiting court trial.

Meanwhile, since the suspicious death, there have been controversies over the incident characterized by fear among Harper residents.

After the death of Mr. Seshie his daughter revealed that three unknown men visited her father on Sunday, July 26, 2020 and held conversation with him before his sudden demise in his bathroom, lying in a pool of blood.

She narrated that the three individuals who visited her late father were not identified but alleged that he was being hunted by people who were planning such harm.

Predicated on the information, relatives of suspect Catherine Seshie have expressed dismay over the Police's handling of the case.

According to a relative of the accused, Edward Stem, who served on a 15-man coroner's jury after the discovery of the remains of the late John Yao Seshie, the Police didn't consider some of the findings submitted by the jury, arguing that the jury's reports didn't indicate any foul play into the death.

Another brother of suspect Catherine Seshie, E.K.Seton, recalled that though there was misunderstanding between the late Mr. Seshie and his wife before his death, it was settled by In-lords of the deceased.

Both brothers protested that their sister wasn't investigated properly by the Police because since settling dispute between them, both parties had lived together without any problem up to Seshie's death.

"My people, what will make this woman, who and her husband were living happily together to carry on this act?" They asked. Both brothers however, called on the Police and other authorities of the county to ensure proper justice for their sister.

Prior to his death, the late 54-year-old John Yao Seshie worked as Chief Mechanic for the Williams V.S. Tubman University in Harper City.

The incident occurred near Green and McGill Street in Harper on Monday, July 27, 2020 at evening hours, whileMs Catherine Seshie, a nurse, had left for work at the J.J. Dossen Referral Hospital in Harper The deceased's 17-year-old daughter, Musu Wilson narrated that she discovered the sudden death of her late father Monday evening after a neighbor asked her to use their bathroom, but noticed the bathroom door was locked.

Musu continued that she didn't know who was in the bathroom but when the person couldn't respond or come out for a long time, she decided to again knock at the door.

She added that despite knocking the door for several times, no one answer, so she decided to forcibly open the bathroom, but to her utmost surprise, she saw her late father lying in a pool of blood in the bathtub.

Information gathered by the New Dawn correspondent in Pleebo, reveals the late John Yao Seshi was found dead in his bathtub in a pool of blood with a knife found near the body.

Eyewitnesses who actually viewed the corpse disclosed that it was stained with blood and cuts on the neck and stomach.