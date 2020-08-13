Liberia: 'I Decided to Leave'

Bong — --Former CARI OIC clarifies

The former Officer - in - Charge at the Central Agriculture Research Institute (CARI) Madam Paulette Findley says it was her own decision to leave the institution, but she didn't back down to noise from detractors.

Speaking in an interview with our Bong County correspondent on Wednesday, 12 August, Madam Findley said she feels very strong that the time has come for her to move on, having completed the task assigned to her to set up a framework from a more sustainable development at the institute.

According to her, it is not because of a flippant protest that has made her to leave, maintaining that it was important that she left.

Madam Findely, who earlier served the institute as an administrator prior to her appointment as OIC, says her arms remain open to CARI if the new leadership seeks her professional ideas on improving the entity.

"Well I am still available here in the county so I will always be willing to contribute my ideas to the new leadership in making sure that CARI becomes the best," she says.

She sent in her letter of resignation on 11 August expressing most sincere gratitude to President George Manneh Weah for the opportunity given her to serve Liberia in the capacity as Officer - in - Charge since last year.

The former CARI Officer - in - Charge at the same time reaffirmed her confidence in President Weah and his government in moving the country to a greater level.

Meanwhile, several citizens in Bong County are calling for a rapid investigation at the institute before the new leadership takes over.

The citizens, many of whom are radio talk show participants, say it will be necessary for the investigation to be conducted on grounds that it will bring to the attention of the public what the company had, in terms of money and materials before Madam Findley's resignation.