Zimbabwe: Cafca Exports Defy Lockdown

13 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Listed cables manufacturer CAFCA Limited managed to boost exports over the nine months to June 30, 2020, to 207 tonnes notwithstanding a decline in production volumes during the last three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAFCA's primary market is Southern and Central Africa, although it has an export footprint that reaches into the European Union (EU), including Russia.

On a prior comparable period basis, exports for the nine months period under review increased by 45 percent from 143 tonnes.

In terms of overall conductor volumes sold during the third quarter to June 2020, tonnage declined to 393 tonnes from 540 tonnes in the prior comparable period. And on a year-to-date basis (nine months), overall volumes were also down to 1 228 tonnes from 1 384 tonnes over the same period in 2019.

However, management is optimistic that volumes will pick up in the fourth quarter to at least match prior-year levels.

"Despite local volumes being 27 percent below the same quarter last year mainly due to the original Covid-19 lockdown, we are still confident that by year-end our volumes will be in line with the previous year," said CAFCA in its latest trading update.

"To ensure local and export sales requirements are met and also as a hedge against hyperinflation CAFCA is increasing finished goods stock levels, which are now currently at 806 tonnes against a monthly sales model of 140 tonnes."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.