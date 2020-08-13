Zimbabwe: Sports Club Skipper Denied Perfect Swansong By Pandemic

Harare Sports Club captain, Osborne Muhambi, says he will now play for, at least, two more seasons, on a bit-part basis, after being denied what would have been his swansong season.

This followed the cancellation of the 2020 season due to Covid-19.

The 31-year-old former Sables Number 8 had prepared for his farewell campaign at the end of the season.

"I am now looking forward to the 2021 season and I will be playing here, and there, I will be involved more and more into developing the sport in the grassroots, including in my hometown, Norton," said Muhambi.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we aren't able to do what we have been used to doing.

"It's a major blow, I definitely know everyone has been affected in one way or the other by this pandemic.

"Personally, I was looking at relinquishing my captaincy, after this season at Harare Sports Club, to pave way for other youngsters.

"I just feel that my time as a leader is up and I need to pass on the responsibility to others.

"I was looking forward to my last full rugby season but Covid-19 has denied me that chance.

"I will still play for another two, or three years but, I won't be as active as I have been." Muhambi said they had prepared well for the season and were ready to pounce when authorities halted the programme.

"As Harare Sports Club, we had prepared well and I should say we were ready for the 2020 season," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Coronavirus Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We had worked really hard during pre-season and we were prepared for the term.

"But, I guess, it is what it is, there is nothing much that we can do about it but it is a major disappointment."

For Muhambi, who is one of the five players suspended from the Sables over disciplinary issues, the cancellation of the season is a double bow.

"I am also a coach at Hellenic and the suspension of the season has had the same impact it has had on my playing career," he said. "I also have a passion for development and I was looking forward to start imparting skills to all those youngsters out there.

"In terms of impact on my income, the suspension has had a terrible impact but I should appreciate that my employers haven't forgotten us.

"I am grateful to Hellenic as they continue paying me.

"But, I miss those bruises which come with playing the game."