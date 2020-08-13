Zimbabwe: Sports Club Skipper Denied Perfect Swansong By Pandemic

Harare Sports Club captain, Osborne Muhambi, says he will now play for, at least, two more seasons, on a bit-part basis, after being denied what would have been his swansong season.
This followed the cancellation of the 2020 season due to Covid-19.
The 31-year-old former Sables Number 8 had prepared for his farewell campaign at the end of the season.
"I am now looking forward to the 2021 season and I will be playing here, and there, I will be involved more and more into developing the sport in the grassroots, including in my hometown, Norton," said Muhambi.
"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we aren't able to do what we have been used to doing.
"It's a major blow, I definitely know everyone has been affected in one way or the other by this pandemic.
"Personally, I was looking at relinquishing my captaincy, after this season at Harare Sports Club, to pave way for other youngsters.
"I just feel that my time as a leader is up and I need to pass on the responsibility to others.
"I was looking forward to my last full rugby season but Covid-19 has denied me that chance.
"I will still play for another two, or three years but, I won't be as active as I have been." Muhambi said they had prepared well for the season and were ready to pounce when authorities halted the programme.
"As Harare Sports Club, we had prepared well and I should say we were ready for the 2020 season," he said.
"We had worked really hard during pre-season and we were prepared for the term.
"But, I guess, it is what it is, there is nothing much that we can do about it but it is a major disappointment."
For Muhambi, who is one of the five players suspended from the Sables over disciplinary issues, the cancellation of the season is a double bow.
"I am also a coach at Hellenic and the suspension of the season has had the same impact it has had on my playing career," he said. "I also have a passion for development and I was looking forward to start imparting skills to all those youngsters out there.
"In terms of impact on my income, the suspension has had a terrible impact but I should appreciate that my employers haven't forgotten us.
"I am grateful to Hellenic as they continue paying me.
"But, I miss those bruises which come with playing the game."