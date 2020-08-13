Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Claims Official Abducted in Gweru

13 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

MDC Alliance Wednesday claimed the party's secretary for security and defence for Mkoba district in Gweru had been abducted by suspected State security agents in yet another alleged politically motivated kidnapping in Zimbabwe.

MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatshwayo confirmed the abduction to NewZimbabwe.com.

"The party's district secretary for security and defence, Tamuka Denhere has just been abducted by State agents. His whereabouts are currently unknown. He was abducted by plain clothed men around 1900hrs Wednesday and we have since alerted our lawyers to search for him," he said.

According to Hlatshwayo, the official's captors were driving an unmarked black Isuzu vehicle.

He described the developments as "diabolic, barbaric and satanic" adding that government officials were "desperate, clueless and cruel".

Hlatshwayo said the MDC Alliance will not be intimidated by the machinations.

"The illegitimate regime of Zanu PF must focus on providing answers to the national questions, not to harass and abduct innocent people. People just need freedom, accountability, peace, opportunities and better livelihoods not teargas, not baton sticks, not abductions, not press conferences of threats," he said.

