Tanzania: Mr Nice Does Not Plan to Return to Tanzania Anytime Soon

He was once upon a time a heartthrob in Tanzania's Bongo Flava who churned out hits that got East Africa dancing, though now considered a spent cartridge, Mr Nice still rocks waves in neighbouring countries.

After opening a recording studio in Machakos County, veteran Tanzanian singer Mr Nice now says he plans to settle in Kenya for good.

Mr Nice says Kenya is the musical hub of the region and he plans to thrive 'from where it's happening'.

"I have been in Kenya for some time now and my business plan is tailored around here. Not Tanzania. I have been doing tours across the region including Rwanda and Sudan and I am convinced that the big business, musically speaking, is coming to Kenya," he told the Standard in an interview.

"I have put a good investment in Machakos. I have already signed a number of upcoming artistes and we are down to business creating a new sound," he remarked.

The studio named Takeu Music Empire just saw Mr. Nice release his comeback single titled I Believe In You.

"I have made some good investment in Athi River. I am going into real estate and with all this I can tell you that I am in Kenya to stay. This is home," he noted.

Asked what he thinks of the new breed of Tanzanian artistes, Mr. Nice said every season comes with its own stars and that he would be willing to support them. He added that contrary to common belief, he does not have beef with Ali Kiba.

"I have no issue with any artiste, Ali Kiba included. I am a veteran who is here to give others direction through my experience of many years. When it comes to music and performance, everyone knows that I am still the best performer in Tanzania. Going by the results of the response I got during my Rwanda, Uganda and Sudan shows recently, I can say Mr. Nice is back in a big way. Just watch this space," he concluded.