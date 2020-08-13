Zimbabwe: Returning Citizens Fuelling Covid-19 in Zvishavane - MP

Cirizens who have skipped mandatory Covid-19 quarantine and testing while returning from neighbouring countries such as Botswana and South Africa have been accused of fuelling the spread of the disease in Zvishavane.

This has seen the rich-gold mining district becoming the epicentre of the pandemic in the Midlands province.

Zanu PF Zvishavane legislator Dumezweni Mawite confirmed the influx of returning residents in the Midlands district was a serious cause for concern.

He called for stiff measures to be taken to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Recently, 25 nurses at Zvishavane District Hospital tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the temporary closure of the medical facility.

More cases have since emerged, leaving the district leading in terms of infections.

It is followed by Gweru, which has over 70 cases whilst other districts such as Gokwe North and South, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Chirumhanzu have also recorded substantial Covid-19 cases.

Statistics released by the Health Ministry show that Midlands province has over 280 cases with over 150 of them recorded in Zvishavane.

"The influx of border jumpers from South Africa and Botswana is contributing to a spike of Covid-19 cases in Zvishavane. These guys are coming in the country without being quarantined, tested and thereby contributing to a spike of cases," Mawite said.

Midlands Minister Larry Mavima has urged people in the province to take Covid-19 health guidelines seriously to avoid further infections.

"Now that we have cases in almost all of the districts in the province, this is a wake-up call on all of us if we are to curb the spread of this pandemic. We are all called to action, observing social distancing and maintaining the recommended health guidelines," he said.

At least five nurses at the Gweru provincial hospital are in quarantine after they got into contact with the late acting Midlands provincial deputy registrar, Andrew Mpambo, who succumbed to Covid-19 while admitted to the hospital.