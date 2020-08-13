Liberia: Inter-Religious Council Disappointed in Pres. Weah Over Failure to Implement Recommendations From Investigative Reports

Monrovia — The Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL), through its president Bishop Kortu K. Brown, says the establishment of presidential investigative committees is meaningless if actions cannot be taken by President George Manneh Weah against instigators or actors of violence in the Liberian society.

The IRCL is a conglomeration of Liberian religious leaders from the National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL) and the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC).

Bishop Brown noted that the essence of setting up investigative committees is to take actions, and as such, there is no need for the Liberian Chief Executive or government, to set up committees without acting upon the reports submitted by these committees.

He made these assertions in an interview with Reporters at his offices in Brewerville, outside Monrovia on Tuesday.

He said government, particularly President Weah, must take stringent actions on the findings and recommendations contained in investigative reports submitted to him to serve as deterrence to would be instigators or perpetrators of violence in Liberia.

Bishop Brown pointed out fear, "hatred, laziness and citizens' inability to debate issues" as contributing factors responsible for the growing wave of violence in the country.

He added that government should take swift actions against acts that are inimical to the peace and stability of the society.

"We are in a country where instead of debating the issues, we are fighting one another physically. There is no need for setting up committees when you know that those efforts will not help us solve the problems. For example, the Districts 13, 15 and recent Grand Gedeh violence; those are all unfortunate developments. We want to see the districts 13 and 15 reports.

"The reason why this government was elected was to secure the safety of its people. This is a priority of any elected government. When you start to see actions that are inimical to the stability of the state; any government should be prompt on actions.

Rev. Brown indicated that government must expedite actions on the findings and recommendations from these investigative reports, especially the latest Grand Gedeh County saga.

On Thursday, July 30, the Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Alexander Benedict Cummings, and Montserrado County Representative Yekeh Kolubah were attacked by aggrieved citizens of Grand Gedeh while they and several others were lodging at a local guest house in Zwedru-the capital city.

The protesters attributed their action to the consistent use of profanities against President George Manneh Weah by the Montserrado County lawmaker.

Two days later, the Government of Liberia condemned the act, summoned the county's Superintendent to return to Monrovia to assist an inquiry into the matter. But up to present, the findings and outcome of the investigation remain unknown.

"We asked the Ministry of Justice to allow the Inter-Religious Council to observe the investigation. They told us that they will defer; and we haven't heard from them. We want to know about the process, and play our role to keep the peace. We call on the Ministry of Justice and the Liberia National Police to accelerate the investigation and report publically the findings of all violent acts in the country. Executive Mansion needs to take actions to serve as deterrence" Bishop Brown stated.

Holding political leaders accountable

Speaking further, Bishop Brown reiterated calls for leaders of political parties to be held liable for the violent conduct of their supporters or members and desist from shifting blame.

"We cannot allow this country to revert to chaos again. The crises that engulfed this country, brought Liberia to its kneel. That's why the government has to rise up; our political leaders will have to take responsibility of what's happening in the country and stop shifting blames".

He maintained that some of these acts of lawlessness continue to negatively paint Liberia to the outside world.

"The time to shift blame is not now; it's time for actions and to stop the growing wave of violence. People need to stop giving the impression globally that Liberians are not worth of anything meaningful, but only chaos, mayhem or violence. We want to appeal to our political leaders in the ruling and opposition political parties that they have a country to uphold".

District 14

It can be recalled that Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, his entourage and supporters were attacked by aggrieved stone-throwing youths of the Clara Town community in district # 14, Montserrado County.

Senator Dillon had gone to the community, which is believed to be the stronghold of the CDC of President Weah, to launch the Friends of Dillon in Clara Town, District #14 Chapter.

The Senator and his entourage, thronged by scores of supporters were suddenly faced with a barrage of stone throwing from those Mr. Dillon believes were supporters of the ruling party.

But Bishop Brown condemned the incident, and called on government to speedily launch an investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.

"What happened in district 14 is condemnable and I think it is now time that we hold political parties or their members responsible for their actions. We hope that an investigation is conducted and certified".

He continued: "Violence is not the way; whether it's political, electoral or religious violence. That's not how we build our country, democracy or elect our leaders. It is unfortunate and worrisome that Liberia is witnessing violent actions as a way of expressing our disagreements".

Bishop Brown, however, urged citizens to desist from retaliating against violence acts in the country.

He noted that calls being made by some political actors for their supporters or members to return fire for fire show a clear sign that government needs to rise up and take actions against perpetrators of violence in the nation.

"Violence for Violence is not the way to go. It's fortunate that people go to their political rally and get attacked. But violence should not beget violence. That's why the government must rise up and act. We can't continue with violence in this country".

Politics of 'stone throwing'

For sometimes now, there has been harsh threatening verbal and physical exchanges between supporters of the opposition and the ruling party ahead of the December 8, mid-term senatorial election.

In some instances, these exchanges resulted to the throwing of stones, setting of road blocks and besieging of private properties between rival groups for or against aspirants contemplating to contest the mid-term senatorial election.

But Bishop Brown stated these violent acts are gradually turning Liberia's political process into a "politics of stone throwing".

He noted that for too long Liberia has suffered from numerous crises to sustain a vibrant and functioning democracy, and as such, citizens should desist from flexing their muscles against one another to vent out their disagreements.

"Is it that we getting weak on ideas, or strategies on issues that are confronting us that instead of using our brains, we are using our strengths and muscles? Liberia is gradually developing into what we refer to as the politics of stone throwing. That's not the politics that we yield for, or this country has suffered for. Politics is not about sharing blood".

Bishop Brown stated that though electioneering process is characterized with political tension as a result of the proliferation of aspirants or candidates, citizens should continue to keep the peace, remain law abiding and debate the issues confronting them void of physical attacks or violent conduct.