Liberia: Nimba County Residents Petition Ex-Lawmaker Garrison Yealue to Contest County's Senatorial Post in December

Buutuo — A cross session of residents of Nimba County has petitioned former Representative Garrison Doldeh Yealue to run in the upcoming December 8, 2020 special senatorial elections.

At a colourful event in Buutuo, elders from Gbehlay-Geh and Zoe-Geh Statutory Districts, including a youth delegation from Tappita Satutory District said Atty. Yealue was best suited for the senatorial post of the county.

Atty. Yealue served as Representative of Nimba County Electoral District #4 in the 53rd Legislature but lost to current Representative Gonpu Kargon in a fiercely contested race in 2017.

During the petitioning ceremony recently, the residents through their spokesperson, Elder Wehyee Soh indicated that the Liberian Senate is not only for the elders, but also for young people who have adequately prepared themselves and "washed their hands clean."

Yealue, the residents said is the only person they have seen with the zest and charisma to serve as Senator of Nimba County.

"We have several challenges in Nimba County today only because our legislative caucus no longer has people who can speak truth to power, but we think you are the only person in the pending election who can deliver the goods"; Elder Soh said.

Speaking further, he recounted that during the 53rd Legislature where Yealue served, Nimba benefitted immeasurably through budgetary appropriation and legislative support project implementations throughout the county; something he said was only made possible through the lobbying power of some of the Nimba lawmakers, including Yealue.

He said District #4 in Nimba County has better farm to market road because the former representative knew where to touch the knobs to direct government's attention to his constituency.

"It was not a magic when roads in Twa River and Gbor were being paved about five years ago. People thought it was a magic, but when you give a certain job to the right person, those are the results."

The residents through the elder also noted that Gbehlay-Geh and Zoe-Geh Districts in Nimba have a traditional bond that cannot be compromised, especially now that they are pitching their own son in the race ahead of December 8, 2020.

"As elders, we do not bite and blow. Once we have said it, our ancestors have endorsed our petition and we are calling on our young children to listen to us. It is your future that we are fighting to secure." Elder Wehyee Soh insisted.

Accepting the petition from the citizens, Atty. Yealue thanked the elders and people of Gbehlay-Geh, Zoe-Geh and Tappita Statutory Districts and promised not to disappoint them if he is given the opportunity to serve.

Speaking further, he said as a son of the county who believes in the traditional and cultural values of the land, when given the opportunity, he will build on the exemplary leadership of the late Jonny Voker, Gblorzuo Toweh and Jackson Fiah Doe, who were all considered as the pioneers of Nimba Politics.

"My fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters, I can assure you today that I will not let you down. I say again, you are not alone in this struggle. As you promised to stand by me, stay with me let us return to Nimba the kind of respect we once enjoyed," he exclaimed.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters at the end of the ceremony, the former Nimba lawmaker revealed that although the petition was a surprise to him, he sees himself as a 'blessed child' and vowed not to squander the opportunity.

He named 27 personal and legislative projects that were implemented in his district when he served as Representative. He named some of the projects as the construction of the community banks and budgetary supports to health facilities in Nimba County.

Like the rest of the counties, one of the senatorial seats of Nimba is up for grab as Senator Thomas Grupee's nine-year tenure expires.

Atty. Yealue's petition and subsequent acceptance to enter the race has stretched the list of aspirants that will be opting to sit alongside Nimba County's heavyweight Senator Prince Johnson at the Liberian Senate comes January 2021.

Other notable candidates that have declared their intention include the incumbent, Senator Thomas Grupee, Representative Jeremiah Koung (District #1, Nimba County), former Nimba Superintendents Edith Gonglo-Weh and Dorr Cooper as well as entrepreneur-cum-politician, Taa Wongbe.

