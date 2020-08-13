Liberia: Teach Liberians the Constitution

Dear Liberian Government,

Please instruct your son, Ministry of Education, to make part of his instructional plan the teaching of the Law Book, "THE CONSTITUTION", in respect to Article 10 of said Constitution.

We, Liberians will be able to demand either more or less from you, our Government(s), if we know what is said about us in that Big Law Book of our country because what we're to do as citizens, is in that book, while what you, Government, are to do for us too, is there also.

Liberian Government, today, most of us, Liberians are silent on issues affecting us because we don't know how and when to engage you, for any redress and solutions, for bad decisions made that continue to dehumanize us, as if to say, we Liberians are the creation of a lesser God. We are quiet, simply we don't know what is contained in that Law Book about us. We don't know if, as Liberians, we have rights to equal opportunities for employment and livelihood under just and humane conditions in this country; we don't if we have rights to demand accountability and to get answers from you on things contrary to our expectations; we don't know if we have rights to be well-governed, rights to better healthcare and education, freedom of speech and movement; we don't know if we have rights to benefit and enjoy the natural resources of our country so to ensure maximum participation of us all under conditions of equality for our general welfare; we don't know if our loyalty is to a person, an institution, or a country; we don't know if getting justice is based on class system, political affiliation, or on the reality of the matter;

Mama Government, we want to call on you today to respect Article 10 of the Constitution, which states, "The Republic shall ensure the publication and dissemination of this Constitution throughout the Republic and the teaching of its principles and provisions in all institutions of learning in Liberia".

Knowing the CONSTITUTION is fundamental to our being and decision-making process, we are calling on you very respectfully to honor this constitutional provision, by restoring our constitutional traditions to save the next generations from constitutional ignorance.

Yours,

T. Kudah Jairus

Sinkor, Monrovia

Email: [email protected]

