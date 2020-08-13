Liberia: Teach Liberians the Constitution

13 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Dear Liberian Government,

Please instruct your son, Ministry of Education, to make part of his instructional plan the teaching of the Law Book, "THE CONSTITUTION", in respect to Article 10 of said Constitution.

We, Liberians will be able to demand either more or less from you, our Government(s), if we know what is said about us in that Big Law Book of our country because what we're to do as citizens, is in that book, while what you, Government, are to do for us too, is there also.

Liberian Government, today, most of us, Liberians are silent on issues affecting us because we don't know how and when to engage you, for any redress and solutions, for bad decisions made that continue to dehumanize us, as if to say, we Liberians are the creation of a lesser God. We are quiet, simply we don't know what is contained in that Law Book about us. We don't know if, as Liberians, we have rights to equal opportunities for employment and livelihood under just and humane conditions in this country; we don't if we have rights to demand accountability and to get answers from you on things contrary to our expectations; we don't know if we have rights to be well-governed, rights to better healthcare and education, freedom of speech and movement; we don't know if we have rights to benefit and enjoy the natural resources of our country so to ensure maximum participation of us all under conditions of equality for our general welfare; we don't know if our loyalty is to a person, an institution, or a country; we don't know if getting justice is based on class system, political affiliation, or on the reality of the matter;

Mama Government, we want to call on you today to respect Article 10 of the Constitution, which states, "The Republic shall ensure the publication and dissemination of this Constitution throughout the Republic and the teaching of its principles and provisions in all institutions of learning in Liberia".

Knowing the CONSTITUTION is fundamental to our being and decision-making process, we are calling on you very respectfully to honor this constitutional provision, by restoring our constitutional traditions to save the next generations from constitutional ignorance.

Yours,

T. Kudah Jairus

Sinkor, Monrovia

Email: [email protected]

Post Views: 5

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.