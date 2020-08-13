Liberia: Ex-President Congratulates U.S. Senator Kamala Harris On Her Preferment As Joe Biden's Running Mate

Monrovia — Africa's first female President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has congratulated U.S. Congress woman Kamala Harris for her nomination as running mate to presidential hopeful, Joe Biden.

Madam Sirleaf tweeted on Wednesday, "Congratulations @KamalaHarris on being the first woman of color to become a VP nominee of a major US political party. As someone who has also been a 'first," I recognize the triumph in this moment and the challenges ahead. I wish you the best-and courage-afor your journey."

Joe Biden on Wednesday named Kamala Harris as his running mate, making the California senator the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party's presidential ticket.

"I've decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee wrote in an email Tuesday.

Harris' selection comes months after Biden committed to picking a woman to join him on the Democratic ticket. Harris, 55, is now the third woman to serve as a vice presidential candidate for a major political party, following Geraldine Ferraro as the Democratic vice presidential pick in 1984 and Sarah Palin as the Republican vice presidential pick in 2008.