Liberia: Ex-President Congratulates U.S. Senator Kamala Harris On Her Preferment As Joe Biden's Running Mate

13 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Africa's first female President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has congratulated U.S. Congress woman Kamala Harris for her nomination as running mate to presidential hopeful, Joe Biden.

Madam Sirleaf tweeted on Wednesday, "Congratulations @KamalaHarris on being the first woman of color to become a VP nominee of a major US political party. As someone who has also been a 'first," I recognize the triumph in this moment and the challenges ahead. I wish you the best-and courage-afor your journey."

Joe Biden on Wednesday named Kamala Harris as his running mate, making the California senator the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party's presidential ticket.

"I've decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee wrote in an email Tuesday.

Harris' selection comes months after Biden committed to picking a woman to join him on the Democratic ticket. Harris, 55, is now the third woman to serve as a vice presidential candidate for a major political party, following Geraldine Ferraro as the Democratic vice presidential pick in 1984 and Sarah Palin as the Republican vice presidential pick in 2008.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.