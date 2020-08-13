Liberia: The Moniba Family Foundation to Give L$600k to High Performing Students & Teachers

press release

Monrovia — Dr. Clarence Moniba and the Moniba Family Foundation will launch a nationwide merit-based award to honor students who achieve top scores on the upcoming West African Senior Secondary Certification Examination (WASSCE), scheduled to commence on August 17.

Based on the official WASSCE test results, the top five students who reach the highest overall scores will be presented with the Dr. Harry F. Moniba National Excellence Award and receive a prize of L$30,000.

In addition, the highest performing student from each county will be selected (those who do not fall in the National Excellence category) for the County Scholar Award and receive L$15,000. Altogether, 20 students across Liberia will be given recognition and grant support based on their test results.

Each of the awarded students will also be asked to recommend up to two teachers who had a positive impact during their years in secondary school. Based on merit and academic contributions, 15 teachers (one from each county) will be selected as winners of the 2020 Best Teacher Award and will each receive L$15,000.

During the interview with reporters, Dr. Moniba stated, "I understand the pressures that students face throughout the year, whether it is walking long distances to school, or having to hustle day and night just to pay their school fees; we do what we can to recognize the ones who not only face the challenges and hardships of going to school, but the ones who thrive against all odds. We must support the best and brightest in our society - regardless of who they are or where they come from, while being mindful of the teachers who supported the students in their journey".

He further mentioned, this initiative stems from the hope it would motivate students to better prepare for the WASSCE by adding a competitive incentive to their experience and reward for those who achieve high scores.

In 2021, the Moniba Family Foundation, through its merit-based excellence initiatives will provide similar reward programs for the top-performing University students. Its mission to support the country's development begins by establishing result-oriented initiatives throughout the country with a strong focus on the advancement of Liberian youth - to ensure that the future generation paves the way for Liberia's development and success.