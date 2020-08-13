Liberia: House Summons Police Chief, Transport Minister Over Increased Road Accident Cases and Low Police Presence in Rural Liberia

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has summoned Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue and Transport Minister Samuel A. Wlue over the increase in road accident cases across the country and the low presence of police in rural Liberia.

Plenary took the decision on Tuesday following a motion by Rep. Matthew Zarzar (District #3, Sinoe County) at the end of a discussion over a communication proffered by Rep. Dorwohn Twain Gleekia (District#6, Nimba County).

In his communication, Rep. Gleekia blamed the high number of road accidents on major highways including the Cocoa-cola Factory-Ganta and ELWA Junction-Buchanan highways to the lack of police patrols on the highways.

Rep. Gleekia said the regular patrols by the Highway Patrol Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) few years ago curtailed accidents, over speeding and reckless driving but that has dramatically changed since the LNP stopped the exercise. These tragic incidents, he said, in most cases lead to loss of lives and life-threatening injuries.

Writing further, Rep. Gleekia revealed that there are only 11 police officers assigned within his district of about 41,700 people and these officers are also providing security for nearby District #9 that has a population of 69,634 (citing LISGIS statistics).

He called for the appearance of the Police Inspector to explain why the issues raised in his communication have not been addressed under Sudue's leadership.

Following a brief deliberation, Rep. Zarzar filed in a motion calling on the Police Chief to appear along with the Minister of Transport next Tuesday, August 18 to answer to plenary's concerns and his motion was endorsed.

Plenary's decision comes in the wake of a wave of tragic road accidents on major highways and cities in recent weeks.

Statistics obtained from the Federation of Road Transport Union in Bong, Margibi and Nimba Counties showed that 27 people have died from road accidents on the Cocoa-Cola Factory-Ganta highway so far in 2020, with nine deaths occurring from three car crashes within a space of one week in July alone.