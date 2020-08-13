Liberia: House Summons Police Chief, Transport Minister Over Increased Road Accident Cases and Low Police Presence in Rural Liberia

13 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has summoned Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue and Transport Minister Samuel A. Wlue over the increase in road accident cases across the country and the low presence of police in rural Liberia.

Plenary took the decision on Tuesday following a motion by Rep. Matthew Zarzar (District #3, Sinoe County) at the end of a discussion over a communication proffered by Rep. Dorwohn Twain Gleekia (District#6, Nimba County).

In his communication, Rep. Gleekia blamed the high number of road accidents on major highways including the Cocoa-cola Factory-Ganta and ELWA Junction-Buchanan highways to the lack of police patrols on the highways.

Rep. Gleekia said the regular patrols by the Highway Patrol Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) few years ago curtailed accidents, over speeding and reckless driving but that has dramatically changed since the LNP stopped the exercise. These tragic incidents, he said, in most cases lead to loss of lives and life-threatening injuries.

Writing further, Rep. Gleekia revealed that there are only 11 police officers assigned within his district of about 41,700 people and these officers are also providing security for nearby District #9 that has a population of 69,634 (citing LISGIS statistics).

He called for the appearance of the Police Inspector to explain why the issues raised in his communication have not been addressed under Sudue's leadership.

Following a brief deliberation, Rep. Zarzar filed in a motion calling on the Police Chief to appear along with the Minister of Transport next Tuesday, August 18 to answer to plenary's concerns and his motion was endorsed.

Plenary's decision comes in the wake of a wave of tragic road accidents on major highways and cities in recent weeks.

Statistics obtained from the Federation of Road Transport Union in Bong, Margibi and Nimba Counties showed that 27 people have died from road accidents on the Cocoa-Cola Factory-Ganta highway so far in 2020, with nine deaths occurring from three car crashes within a space of one week in July alone.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.