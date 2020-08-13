Zimbabwe: Health Sector Will Never Be Same Again - Chiwenga

13 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has assured Zimbabweans the country's health sector was geared for a strong bounce back following his recent appointment as substantive health minister.

Speaking publicly for the first time following his appointment to the portfolio, Chiwenga said a new era had dawned on the health sector.

"Things will never be the same again. We are restructuring and reforming our health delivery system. We want to rebuild the structures from village to referral level. Things will never be the same again, but we must work together," he is quoted saying by the State media.

Chiwenga was speaking at Hippo Valley estates in Triangle during a tour of winter maize Wednesday.

The public health sector is currently dogged by numerous challenges including endless strikes by nurses, doctors and other health workers over poor salaries and working conditions. The health workers are forced to operate without personal protective equipment during the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

The striking workers are also demanding their salaries in US dollars.

The government has adamantly rejected the demands saying it was not printing foreign currency.

Chiwenga said the clean-up of the country's public health sector was being conducted together with the Health Services Board and other ministries including that of finance.

"We have already identified the problems and we do not want a repeat of what was happening before," he said.

Turning to Covid-19, Chiwenga said; "Mr Covid-19 kills", adding he was concerned that infections continued to rise in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare.

"I am the Minister of Health and we are faced with a pandemic. We are getting daily updates on Covid-19 and Mr Covid-19 kills. The current state of affairs should not remain like this."

However, many Zimbabweans have expressed doubt a top government official known for chartering flights to receive foreign treatment would apply himself fully on the national health portfolio.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.